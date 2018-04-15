News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ibrahomic drops massive World Cup bombshell
Ibrahimovic drops massive World Cup bombshell

Arshdeep Singh and Akash Sangwan to continue with Minerva Punjab

Goal.com
Goal.com /

I-League champions Minerva Punjab has retained the services of goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh and winger Akash Sangwan for the upcoming season. Left-back Akashdeep Singh and 24-year old midfielder Amandeep Singh will also stay with the reigning champions.

Arshdeep Singh and Akash Sangwan to continue with Minerva Punjab

Arshdeep Singh and Akash Sangwan to continue with Minerva Punjab

Since Rakshit Dagar has made a move to East Bengal, it can be safely assumed that Arshdeep will be the first choice shot-stopper for Minerva. 

Sangwan had shown sparks of brilliance in his limited time on the pitch, where he also managed to score against Aizawl FC in a 2-0 win at home. 

Goal can also confirm that head coach Khogen Singh along with his assistant coach Sachin Badhade will continue working with the Chandigarh-based side.

Minerva are also planning to hold a round of trials around the third week of May as a part of their squad building process. Abhishek Ambekar, who recently joined Mohun Bagan after putting a string of impressive performances in the recently concluded I-League, was spotted by the coaching staff in one of these trials in the previous years.  

 

 

Back To Top