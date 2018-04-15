AFC Leopards twice lost the lead to draw two all with Zoo Kericho at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

AFC Leopards coach Dennis Kitambi fumes at dropped points against Zoo Kericho

Ezekiel Odera put the Big Cat ahead before Nicholas Kipkirui leveled matters. However, Whyvonne Isuza ensured his side took the lead once again in the second half, but Zoo captain Johnstone Ligare ensured his side go home with a point.

AFC Leopards coach Dennis Kitambi was left fuming after the result saying the outcome was not what he wanted. “I think we lost in the final last minute. We gave them a chance for come back and they capitalized on it.

“We should also learn to defend the balls especially the aerial ones. A defender needs courage to stop them and that is what we missed. It was a great match, but we did not get the result that we wanted.”

Ingwe have recorded just two points from their last three league matches.