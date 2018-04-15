Western Stima maintained their top position in the National Super League after downing fellow promotion hopefuls KCB 2-1 on Saturday.

NSL: Western Stima roar to the top after KCB win

It was the hosts, who took an early lead courtesy of a Zachary Gathu in the 51st minute. However, Dennis Gicheru handled the ball in the danger zone leaving the referee with no option but give a penalty which was converted by custodian Samuel Odhiambo.

That was Gicheru's last contribution as it earned him a second booking leading to his dismissal. The power men took advantage of the situation to get their second courtesy of substitute Dennis Nyarombo.

Earlier on at Camp Toyoyo, Nakuru All-Stars picked up their first point of the season in a barren draw against Nairobi City Stars.

Isibania was also held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Modern Coast Rangers at the Awendo Green Stadium.

At the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, St Joseph Youth was held to a 1-1 draw by Nairobi Stima. The draw was the hosts’ eighth of the season, the most by any club in the NSL.