Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man City look to land Mbappe

Man City target Mbappe if PSG forced to sell

Manchester City are hoping to land teenage star Kylian Mbappe if Financial Fair Play punishments force Paris Saint-Germain to sell, according to the Mirror .

Should the Ligue 1 club be hit with sanctions that ban them from the Champions League, it is believed they would be forced to sell players.

City would then hope to pounce on Mbappe, turning their focus away from Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

Malcom eyes PSG move

Bordeaux winger Malcom has dealt any potential Premier League suitors a blow after admitting he dreams of a move to PSG.

The Brazilian has been linked with a host of Europe's top clubs, including Tottenham, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

And he has now revealed that the Ligue 1 leaders are a dream club, insisting he wants to play for a club that challenges for the title and is in the Champions League.

Salah house shopping in Madrid

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is house shopping in Madrid ahead of a move to the Spanish capital, according to Diario Gol .

Former team-mate Philippe Coutinho has informed Lionel Messi to be prepared for Real Madrid to land the Egypt winger.

The report states Coutinho maintains connections in the Premier League and has been made aware of Salah’s intentions.

Man City the favourites for De Ligt

Manchester City are considered the favourites to land Netherlands teenage international defender Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, reports the Mirror.

The Eredivisie club has priced the centre-back at £50 million, which may have priced out his other suitors, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

All three clubs will have scouts on hand to watch De Ligt when Ajax face off against PSV on Sunday.

Gerrard in frame for Ipswich job

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is in the frame to take over as Ipswich Town's new manager, according to The Sun.

The Championship outfit are looking for a replacement for Mick McCarthy after deciding against renewing the ex-Republic of Ireland boss' contract.

And Gerrard - who has been coaching Liverpool's Under-18 side for the past year - has emerged as a serious candidate having been sounded out by the Tractor Boys.

Dembele interested in Aubameyang reunion at Arsenal

Ousmane Dembele is not opposed to an exit from Barcelona this summer and Arsenal are a potential destination, reports Don Balon .

Dembele is frustrated by his playing time situation and fears it may worsen if Antoine Griezmann arrives in the summer.

Dembele would be interested in a move to London, in order to re-unite with his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Man Utd target Leicester City’s Maguire

Jose Mourinho hopes to land Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, according to the Mirror .

The centre-back is currently rated at £35 million and has impressed the Manchester United boss with his performances this season.

Mourinho sees Maguire as a replacement for Chris Smalling, to pair with Eric Bailly in the heart of the defence.

Guardiola wants Thiago reunion

Pep Guardiola is hoping for a reunion with Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara, according to the Daily Mail .

Alcantara played for Guardiola at both Barcelona and Bayern, and Guardiola sees him as a key piece to revamping an aging Manchester City midfield.

The signing would be part of a City strategy that emphasizes quality over quantity as Guardiola is only targeting three signings this summer.

Liverpool to reward Alexander-Arnold with new deal

Liverpool are ready to give a new contract to teenage defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to the Mirror .

The young right-back has had a breakthrough season at Anfield and starred in the Champions League quarter-final victory over Manchester City.

It would be the second long-term deal in two summers for Alexander-Arnold, who is also set for an England call-up for the World Cup.

Man Utd will outbid City for Fred

Manchester United are prepared to outbid their local rivals City for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, according to the Express .

Manchester City viewed Fred as a winter target but a deal was never finalised.

But now United could swoop in with a £60 million bid in hopes of landing him as defensive midfield reinforcement.

Klopp wants Lucas Vazquez

Jurgen Klopp is hoping to bring Real Madrid attacker Lucas Vazquez to Liverpool, according to Don Balon .

Vazquez offers everything Klopp desires in a player – pace, a willingness to defend and ambition – to fit into his counter-pressing system.

The price tag would be between €60 million and €80 million, but Madrid may be willing to sell in order to free up funds for their own overhaul.

Neymar open to €400m Man Utd move

Neymar would be open to a summer move to Manchester United, Don Balon claims.

It has been widely reported that the Brazil star is not happy with life at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid had been tipped as favourites to lure him away from Parc des Princes.

However, the Spanish outlet now claims that Neymar is open to the idea of moving to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils seemingly willing to shell out the €400 million that PSG would demand for their star player.