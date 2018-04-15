Tom Ince scored a dramatic injury-time winner to hand Huddersfield Town a precious 1-0 Premier League win over Watford at the John Smith's Stadium.

Socceroos Watch: Aaron Mooy's Huddersfield inch towards Premier League survival

Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy played the full 90 minutes in the centre of the park and earned a 7/10 rating by the Huddersfield Examiner who said he got his side on the front foot.

The result moves David Wagner's side seven points clear of the relegation zone, giving them vital breathing space ahead of a daunting run-in that sees them face Everton, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Ince had been lively following his introduction on the hour and got his reward late on to seal what is surely the club's most important win of the season.

Prior to the stoppage-time drama, it had been a game low on quality with Watford carving out the clearest opportunities.

Troy Deeney and Abdoulaye Doucoure both came close in the first half but were thwarted by a combination of brave defending and robust goalkeeping.

A winner for either side looked unlikely until Ince popped up to end a run of five games without a win for the Yorkshire side.

Perhaps weighed down by the magnitude of the match, the Terriers started tepidly and did not register an effort on goal until midway through the half, Rajiv van La Parra's effort deflected onto the roof of the net by Daryl Janmaat.

Deeney – making his 100th Premier League start for the Hornets – then saw a powerful drive diverted wide by the outstretched leg of Florent Hadergjonaj before Doucoure shot straight at Jonas Lossl from the edge of the penalty area.

The French midfielder was denied again by Lossl shortly before the interval, the goalkeeper getting the faintest of touches to push a deflected effort past the post.

Any thoughts that Huddersfield would come out for the second period rejuvenated were soon extinguished as the game settled back into its turgid pattern.

The introduction of Ince went some way to lifting the hosts, however, with the former Derby County man immediately causing problems for the Watford backline.

Ince saw a goal-bound effort well blocked by Craig Cathcart, while Van La Parra whipped a fierce effort wide after cutting in from the left.

Jonathan Hogg then saw a rasping long-range strike fizz past the post as the hosts cranked up the pressure in search of a winner.

That pressure finally bore fruit one minute into added time as Ince got on the end of Mathias Jorgensen's cut back from the left to stroke into an empty net and secure a priceless three points for his side.

Key Opta Facts:

- Huddersfield have won two of their last four Premier League games at home (D1 L1), after failing to win any of the previous five (D2 L3).



- In contrast, Watford have picked up just one point from a possible 30 away from home in the Premier League since December (D1 L9).



- Javi Gracia has yet to see Watford score an away Premier League goal in his first five matches on the road. The last manager to not see his side score in his first five away Premier League matches was Gus Poyet in December 2013.