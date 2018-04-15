Cape Town City and SuperSport United drew 0-0 in a PSL match which was played at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.





Cape Town City 0-0 SuperSport United: Matsatsantsa held by stubborn Citizens

The Citizens were keen to return to winning ways in the league having drawn 1-1 away to Maritzburg United last weekend.

Benni McCarthy made one change to the team that faced the Team of Choice, with Teko Modise replacing Mpho Matsi in central midfield.

At the other end, Matsatsantsa were hoping to end their six-match winless run in the league having drawn 0-0 with Orlando Pirates in their recent encounter.

Kaitano Tembo also made a single change to the previous starting line-up, with Thabo Mnyamane, who is a striker by trade, replacing midfield maestro Teboho Mokoena.

SuperSport dominated possession without causing City any major problems in the early stages of the game as they were restricted to taking shots from range.

Evans Rusike and Reneilwe Letsholonyane both tried their luck from distance, but they missed the target without troubling Sage Stephens in City's goal.

The Citizens managed to take control of the game - pressing the Matsatsantsa defence and they were unfortunate not to take the lead through Craig Martin.

The speedy winger found some space in the SuperSport box, before unleashing a thunderous shot which hit the upright, and Taariq Fielies missed the target from the rebound.

Matsatsantsa were struggling to contain Martin, who set up Thabo Nodada and the latter fired inches wide with the half-time break fast approaching.

The visitors managed to contain the Citizens until the match referee blew the half-time whistle and the score was 0-0 at the interval.

The Citizens were dealt a major blow a few minutes into the second half when Modise went down injured. The veteran midfielder was subsequently replaced by Matsi.

Matsi looked to stamp his authority in the middle of the park soon after his introduction and he did not offer much going forward.

It should have been 1-0 to SuperSport just after the hour-mark when Aubrey Modiba beat his marker, before trying to curl the ball into the top corner, only for Stephens to make a magnificent finger-tipping save.

The momentum was with Matsatsantsa and Robyn Johannes had to make a world class goal-line clearance to deny Siyabonga Nhlapo soon afterwards.

Tembo added more firepower upfront by introducing Mogakolodi Ngele as the visitors searched for a late winner.

However, City looked solid and organized at the back and ultimately, the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

As a result, the Citizens and Matsatsantsa remained sixth and 14th on the log respectively with four games to go before the end of the season.