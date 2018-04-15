Man United striker Romelu Lukaku's Premier League prophecy

Romelu Lukaku has become a Premier League centurion with Manchester United and claims to have always known that he would hit 100 goals.

The Belgium international reached a notable landmark on March 31 when finding the target in a 2-0 victory over Swansea.

That effort was his 15th in the English top-flight this season and built on previous hauls of 17 at West Brom and 68 with Everton.

Lukaku says he never doubted his ability to be a prolific frontman, even after enduring a testing start in England at Chelsea, with his consistent performances down to hard work and natural ability.

He told MUTV on a memorable campaign for him on a personal level: "In the Premier League, I started at 19 [years old], so I knew that I will be one of those guys that’s going to reach 100.

"That’s just the belief that I have in my qualities, but it all starts with the work that I put in.

"Hard work eliminates fear. That’s how I think.

"So, the more I put the work in, the more confident I am in certain situations because I’ve worked on it. I know what to do, I know where to do it and I don’t fear anything. If I fail, it’s no problem. There’s another opportunity."

Lukaku’s belief in his own ability has been tested at times this season, with a barren run between October and December seeing him net just once in 12 appearances.

He has, however, rediscovered his best form in 2018, with the target found 11 times since the turn of the year.

His tally across all competitions now stands at 26, with an immediate return offered on the £75 million investment United made in him during the summer of 2017.