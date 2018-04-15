'Take a bow, Salah' - Liverpool star sends Twitter into meltdown after new Premier League record

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has become the first African player to score 30 goals in a single Premier League season.
The 25-year-old was on target to seal the Reds' 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth on Saturday evening.
Salah eclipsed Didier Drogba's record of 29 goals which was scored in the 2009-10 Premier League season.
With his effort at Anfield, the Egypt international becomes the first Premier League player to score 40 goals and above across all competitions in a single season since Cristiano Ronaldo - 42 in the 2007-08 campaign.
Astounded by the record-breaking feats on Saturday, football enthusiasts took to Twitter to eulogise the 2017 African Player of the Year.
