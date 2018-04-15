Wood scores for Burnley against old club

Chris Wood has scored in a win over former club Leicester City to drive Burnley closer to a first-ever place in Europe.

All Whites marksman Wood continued a fine debut season in the English Premier League as his early strike lifted Burnley to a crucial 2-1 home win.

Wood scored his ninth league goal this season when put through by Ashley Barnes in the sixth minute, slotting home calmly on an angle.

It was his fifth goal in five appearances since returning from two months sidelined by injury and his 11 in 25 matches across all competitions.

Kevin Long doubled the lead soon afterwards before Jamie Vardy's second-half response for Leicester, where Wood spent two seasons but struggled for opportunities.

The result extends seventh-placed Burnley's lead over eighth-placed Leicester to nine points with five games remaining.

If they remain seventh, Burnley will contest next season's Europe League unless Southampton win the FA Cup.

Two London heavyweights, Arsenal and Chelsea, are ahead of Burnley but still in range. If either can be passed then Wood's team are guaranteed a European spot.