Blind ignoring Man Utd exit talk despite threat of summer arrivals

Daley Blind is expecting to be at Manchester United next season despite reports linking the club with new recruits and him with a summer exit.

The versatile 28-year-old has seen the Red Devils take up the option of extending his contract through to 2019.

That would appear to be a show of faith, but is considered by some to be merely an act designed to keep the Dutchman’s value up heading into the next transfer window.

Blind is aware of the rumours, concerning both incomings and outgoings, but has offered no indication that he is looking for a move, with it his intention to force his way back into contention under Jose Mourinho.

He told Ajax Showtime magazine: "I hear that the club's high-ups are satisfied with me, and they just want me to keep on working.

"There are lots of transfer rumours surrounding United.

"Five or six players in my position are linked to the club every week, and given my contract situation it's logical people have written about me leaving.

"Jose Mourinho gave me over 30 matches in his first year in charge, which not everyone had expected.

"He stated his faith in me, and I have done my best to reward him. I have a great relationship with him.

"He always involves me with the first team, even though he picks other players.

"That can happen at this level - this is Manchester United, and there is lots of competition for places.

"It's down to me to keep working hard, get as many minutes as possible and show what I can do."

Blind, who moved to Old Trafford in 2014, added: "This is my fourth season with United, and I've averaged over 30 games a year in the first three.

"This is the first time I've played less often, but I've been out injured for two months."

United are expected to add again over the summer, but Blind is a useful option to have at their disposal due to his ability to operate at left-back, centre-half or in midfield.

He may have to settle for more of a support role heading forward, but he believes the Red Devils are improving as a collective.

"We have an amazing squad at United, with talented youngsters like Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, and I think Anthony Martial is incredibly good as well,” Blind added.

"I enjoy playing alongside Juan Mata, and I've learned a lot from Michael Carrick. It was great to play alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic - he remains a legend in football."