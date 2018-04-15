News

Ibrahimovic drops massive World Cup bombshell

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Wolves will be taking in a Premier League promotion party when they welcome local rivals Birmingham City to Molineux on Sunday.

Wolves vs Birmingham City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Nuno's side have dominated the 2017-18 campaign in the second tier, with summer investment being rewarded with a return to the top-flight.

Fulham's 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday confirmed that Wolves will be back among English football's elite next season.

Birmingham, in contrast, still have work to do in an ongoing effort to ensure that they are not competing in the third tier next term.







Game Wolves vs Birmingham City
Date Sunday, April 15
Time 12:00 BST / 07:00 ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch




In the United States (US), the game can be watched via ESPN or through the WatchESPN app.





US TV channel Online stream
ESPN WatchESPN

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Football and streamed online using Sky Go.





UK TV channelOnline stream
Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News












PositionWolves players
Goalkeepers Ruddy, Norris
Defenders Doherty, Batth, Coady, Hause, Bennett, Miranda, Ofosu-Ayeh, Douglas, Boly, Vinagre, Rasmussen
Midfielders Saiss, Neves, N'Diaye, Gibbs-White, Graham
Forwards Costa, Enobakhare, Cavaleiro, Jota, Bonatini, Mir, Afobe

Wolves have a fully fit squad from which to pick their XI.

The only selection poser facing Nuno is to who start, with Benik Afobe having been favoured up front of late while Ivan Cavaleiro came back in last time out against Derby.

Potential Wolves starting XI: Ruddy; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Saiss, Douglas; Cavaleiro, Jota, Afobe.











PositionBirmingham City players
Goalkeepers Stockdale, Kuszczak
Defenders Grounds, Roberts, Colin, Dean, Bramall, Jenkinson, Dacres-Cogley, Morrison, O'Keefe, Robinson, Harding, Seddon
Midfielders Kieftenbeld, Gardner, N'Doye, Maghoma, Boga, Lowe, Davis, Jota, Lakin, Bailey
Forwards Jutkiewicz, Vassell, Adams, Gallagher, Lubala

Sam Gallagher has been nursing a calf complaint, but could return for Birmingham after a month on the sidelines.

David Davis, meanwhile, will be hoping to get one over on his former club and spoil a promotion party at Molineux.

Potential Birmingham starting XI: Stockdale; Harding, Morrison, Dean, Colin; Jota, Davis, Gardner, Maghoma; Boga, Jutkiewicz.


Match Preview





Nuno Wolves

Nuno has seen his side sweep their way to the Championship summit, with title glory now within reach.

He is, however, continuing to take things one game at a time and is refusing to get caught up in the hype surrounding his side.

The Portuguese has said: “The game on Sunday means a lot to our fans and it means a lot to us. We have to be cautious. I am boring saying this bit - this is the truth.”

While Wolves are busy looking upwards, Birmingham boss Garry Monk is glancing nervously over his shoulder.

The threat of relegation continues to haunt the Blues with just four games to go.

Monk told reporters heading into a West Midlands derby: “We are clearly good enough and we have shown that. We need to do whatever it takes to get the points we need.”

