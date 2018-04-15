News

Wolves promoted to English Premier League

AAP /

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been promoted to the English Premier League after Fulham conceded a stoppage-time equaliser against London neighbours Brentford.

Neal Maupay's equaliser for Brentford at Fulham has sealed Championship leaders Wolves' promotion.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side play Birmingham on Sunday, but Fulham's 1-1 draw means that now only Cardiff can theoretically catch the Championship runaway leaders.

Wolves have won 28 of their 42 league games this term to seal a return to the top flight after a six-season absence.

Fulham needed a win in the late kick-off to regain second place from Cardiff and to deny Wolves a top-flight spot for the first time since 2012.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's 70th-minute goal had looked like putting Wolves' party on hold but Neal Maupay's last-gasp header for Brentford sent Espirito Santo's side up.

Cardiff left it late but kept themselves on course for an automatic promotion place with a 2-0 win at Norwich.

Three wins from their remaining four games will be enough to join Wolves in the top flight but they had to dig deep to earn a vital three points at Carrow Road.

Middlesbrough stormed into the play-off places after coming from behind to beat Bristol City - minus injured Australian international Bailey Wright - 2-1, which also dented City's own top-six hopes.

Another Socceroos player, James Meredith, was in action as Millwall fought back to seal a 1-1 draw against fellow play-off hopefuls Sheffield United in the early kick-off.

Leon Clarke opened the scoring for the Blades in the 74th minute, but Steve Morison equalised instantly to grab his side a point.

Jackson Irvine's Hull City lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday while fellow Australian Massimo Luongo's QPR lost 2-1 to Preston.

