Salah joins 30-goal club, breaks Didier Drogba's English Premier League record

Following his goal in Liverpool's victory over Bournemouth, Mohamed Salah has joined the 30-goal club, thus surpassing Didier Drogba as the highest goalscoring African in an English Premier League season.

Drogba achieved the record by scoring 29 goals in the 2009-10 season to help Chelsea to a treble, and it was equalled a fortnight ago after Salah got the winner against Crystal Palace.

The summer signing missed out on the chance to surpass the feat in a Merseyside derby last week with injury ruling him out of last week's goalless stalemate against Everton.

However, he returned to the starting lineup after midweek's assault on Manchester City in the Uefa Champions League.

Salah got onto the end of a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross to double his side’s lead in the 69th minute, following Sadio Mane’s opener, to become the highest scoring African in a single English top-flight season.

Roberto Firmino’s last-gasp effort secured a 3-0 victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The goal also saw the Egypt international reach the 40-goal mark across all competitions; a feat that he achieved in just 45 games.