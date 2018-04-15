Super Cup 2018: East Bengal vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Kolkata giants East Bengal meet Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa in the first semi-final of the 2018 Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Monday.

Date

Monday, April 16

Time

4:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the Super Cup. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.





India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/2 HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



TEAM NEWS

EAST BENGAL:

Injured: Mohammed Rafique



Doubtful: None



Key Players: Katsumi Yusa, Mahmoud Al Amna

FC GOA:

Injured: None



Suspended: Hugo Boumous, Bruno Pinheiro, Sergi 'Chechi' Juste, Brandon Fernandes



Key Players: Ferran Corominas, Mandar Rao Dessai





GAME PREVIEW

On paper, this might be the easiest knock-out match East Bengal has ever entered with more than half a dozen key players from the opposition side missing.





The Kolkata giants' journey into the final four might not have been a tidy one. It took Laldanmawia Ralte to score five minutes into stoppage time against his old club, Aizawl FC to eke out a narrow 1-0 win in the quarter-final.





However, under the joint leadership of head coach Khalid Jamil and Technical Director Subash Bhowmick, the team looks a tad better on the field than that which finished 4th in the I-League earlier this season.





Much of the focus has remained on Nigerian striker Dudu Omagbemi who has been dragged into off-field contoversies in the past few days. Although it is understood that Bhowmick has had the word with the veteran and he is all set to start the game. If not, Ansumana Kromah should be given a go ahead from the start.





Mahmoud Al Amna and Katsumi Yusa remain the focal points of all creativity in the side and the resurgence of Samad Ali Mallick has solved East Bengal's problem at right back, giving the option of Lalramchullova to revert to his favoured left side.





On the other hand, FC Goa come into the tie off a 5-1 thrashing of Jamshedpur FC, in a game which was reduced to an eight-a-side affair in the second half. Brandon Fernandes, Bruno Pinheiro and Sergio Juste were sent off after their half-time tunnel bust-up.





With the duo of Manuel Lanzarote and Ahmed Jahouh already absent from the tournament, Moroccan playmaker Hugo Boumous picked up his second successive yellow card on Thursday and misses the semi-final.





The only good piece of news for Derrick Pereira is that star striker Ferran Corominas will play and the Spaniard will be vital for the Goan side's progression hopes.





It will be a fight of resilience and a chance for the new faces in the FC Goa side to make their mark. East Bengal, who have a knack of doing well in cup competitions will be licking their lips in front of a beleaguered opposition.