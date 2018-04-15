Man City team news: Aguero out as Gundogan covers Fernandinho absence against Tottenham

Ilkay Gundogan has been charged with the task of covering Fernandinho’s absence for Manchester City against Tottenham.

Man City team news: Gundogan covers Fernandinho absence against Tottenham

With the Brazilian midfielder serving a suspension, Pep Guardiola has turned to an experienced Germany international for assistance.

While City have an embarrassment of riches from which to piece together a starting XI, they are without a number of key figures at present.

Sergio Aguero was pushed through the pain barrier in midweek against Liverpool, but that was with a Champions League semi-final place on the line.

The Argentine has not been risked in a return to domestic competition, with John Stones also absent through injury.

Vincent Kompany is, however, able to step back in at centre-half after being an unused substitute in midweek.

Premier League leaders City cannot wrap up title glory at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, but they can move back to within touching distance of the crown.

Guardiola will be determined to ensure that is the case, with the Catalan coach having endured a rare blip of late which has delivered three successive defeats across all competitions.

If Spurs were to add a fourth reversal to that run, then they would restore a 10-point advantage over Chelsea in the battle for top-four finishes.

They are already all-but assured of Champions League qualification for 2018-19, but still have work to do in order to get over the line.

Having been awarded a 25th goal of the season on appeal, Harry Kane will be looking to close on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Man City team: Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Laporte, Delph, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Jesus.

Subs: Bravo, Bernardo, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Yaya Toure, Foden, Brahim Diaz.

Tottenham team: Lloris, Trippier, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Lamela, Alli, Eriksen, Kane.

Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Wanyama, Sissoko, Lucas, Son, Sterling.