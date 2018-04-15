It's Zlatan Ibrahimovic against Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Chicago Fire vs. LA Galaxy: TV channel, live stream, team news, kickoff time, & match preview

The two former Manchester United team-mates go head-to-head on Saturday as the Chicago Fire try to build off their first win of the season while the LA Galaxy look to rebound from a 2-0 loss to Sporting KC.

All eyes will be on Ibrahimovic, who has been handed his first Galaxy start after beginning his time with the club with a pair of substitute appearances.

And he will match up directly with Schweinsteiger, as the former Germany international will line up at center back.

Game

Chicago Fire vs. LA Galaxy

Date

Saturday, April 14

Time

3:30 p.m. ET

Stream (US only)

fuboTV (7-day free trial)



TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Watch Chicago Fire vs. LA Galaxy live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Squads & Team News

Position Fire players

Goalkeepers

Cleveland, McLain, Sanchez

Defenders

Campbell, Corrales, Dean, Ellis, Kappelhof, Lillard, Ramos, Vincent

Midfielders

Adams, Bronico, Conner, Johnson, Katai, McCarty, Polster, Schweinsteiger, Tchani

Forwards

Bakero, Campos, Collier, Gordon, Nikolic, Solignac



The Fire are beat up, with long-term knee injuries to Djordje Mihailovic and Michael de Leeuw. Right back Matt Polster is also sidelined with a knee sprain. Kevin Ellis and Jonathan Campbell are questionable

Starting XI: Sanchez; Campbell, Kappelhof, Schweinsteiger, Lillard, Vincent; McCarty, Collier, Tchani; Gordon, Nikolic

Position Galaxy players

Goalkeepers

Bingham, Sylvestre, Vom Steeg

Defenders

Arellano, Ciani, Cole, Feltscher, Hilliard-Arce, Klimenta, Romney, Skjelvik, Steres

Midfielders

Alessandrini, Alvarez, Boateng, Carrasco, J. dos Santos, Husidic, Kitchen, Lletget, Pedro

Forwards

G. dos Santos, Ibrahimovic, Jamieson IV, Kamara, Lassiter, Pontius



After suffering through injuries through the first month, the Galaxy are approaching a full-strength squad. Giovani dos Santos is questionable with a hamstring injury, as is Michael Ciani with a groin problem.

Starting XI: Bingham; Feltscher, Steres, Skjelvik, Cole; Alessandrini, Kitchen, J. dos Santos, Lletget; Ibrahimovic, Kamara

Betting & Match Odds

The Fire are the favorite, with dabblebet putting the odds at 23/20. A draw goes at 5/2 while the Galaxy are 2/1 to win.

Click here to see all of dabblebet's offers for MLS, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Game Preview

The question surrounding this contest involved Zlatan Ibrahimovic and whether this will be his first start for the Galaxy – a question has been answered in the affirmative.

After his memorable debut against rival Los Angeles FC, in which he scored a stunning goal and a stoppage-time winner, Ibrahimovic was not able to replicate his performance in a 2-0 loss to Sporting KC last weekend. Having gotten a half-hour last week, Sigi Schmid is ready to give the big Swede his first start.

Having just spent a few weeks with his new team-mates, the hope will be the Galaxy attack can continue to build chemistry around Ibrahimovic, as they go for their third win of the season.

Ibrahimovic will matched up directly with his old Manchester United team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger as the former Germany international has been shifted to center back at times this season in a sweeper role.

The Fire will be looking to build off their first win of the season, which came in an ugly contest against the rival Columbus Crew.

It was a much-needed three points for the Fire, who have struggled to replicate the form that saw them return to the playoffs for the first time since 2012 last season. Against a Galaxy back line that has not been a strong point, the Fire will hope last year's MLS Golden Boot winner, Nemanja Nikolic, can add to his four goals on the season.