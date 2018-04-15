EXTRA TIME: Shanghai Shenhua fans show love to injured Obafemi Martins

News

Shanghai Shenhua fans have shown love to injured talisman Obafemi Martins who underwent a successful surgery in the United Kingdom.

The 30-year-old ruptured his quadriceps tendon in an AFC Champions League tie against Kashima Antlers on April 3.

And in a video posted on Instagram, fans paid homage to the former Inter Milan and Newcastle United forward who led the Shanghai outfit to their first FA Cup triumph last season after a 19-year wait.

Prior to the injury, Martins scored three goals in his sole appearance in the Chinese top-flight this season.





 


