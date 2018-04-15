Following the half-time scuffle at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar between Indian Super League (ISL) outfits FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC on April 11, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee has taken action.

FC Goa - Jamshedpur FC Brawl: Six players handed two-match suspension by AIFF

From Jamshedpur’s side, goalkeeper Subrata Paul, defender Anas Edathodika and attacker Kervens Belfort along with goalkeeping coach Robert Andrew, have been suspended for two consecutive matches. During their suspension period, they are prohibited from the dressing room, substitutes’ bench as well as the stadium.

The same has been sanctioned towards FC Goa’s Bruno Pinheiro, Sergio Juste and Brandon Fernandes.

In addition, coach Andrew and Anas are imposed with a fine of INR 1 Lakh under the AIFF Disciplinary Code for trying to brutally assault an opponent player. Anas has also been charged for willfully disregarding the ‘expulsion order’.

The duo have to pay their respective fines within a week.