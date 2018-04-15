Sadio Mane has made Premier League history, with his latest goal for Liverpool seeing him become the highest-scoring Senegalese star in English top-flight competition.

Mane makes Premier League history with latest Liverpool goal

The 26-year-old forward first arrived on British shores back in the summer of 2014.

Southampton snapped him up from Red Bull Salzburg and were rewarded with 21 Premier League goals across two seasons.

That haul included a record-breaking hat-trick against Aston Villa in May 2015 which was recorded in just two minutes and 56 seconds.

It was efforts such as that which brought him to the attention of Liverpool, with the Reds treading a familiar transfer path to St Mary’s in 2016.

Sane moved to Anfield in a £34 million deal and enjoyed a productive debut campaign before suffering an untimely injury.

This term, he has formed a prolific attacking partnership with fellow ‘Fab Three’ members Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Mane was the one to set the tone in their latest outing against Bournemouth, with a seventh-minute strike at Anfield taking his Premier League haul for the season into double figures and to a record-setting mark of 44 across his time in England.



44 - Sadio Mané has now scored 44 Premier League goals, overtaking Demba Ba (43) for the most of any Senegalese player in the competition's history. Potent. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2018

Mane has hit his mark in 120 appearances for Southampton and Liverpool.

Demba Ba, meanwhile, found the target 43 times in 99 outings for West Ham, Newcastle and Chelsea.

He is, however, now plying his trade in Turkey with Goztepe and there is the promise of many more efforts to come from Mane as he continues to raise an impressive personal bar.