Mahmoud Trezeguet and Bernard Mensah scored a goal apiece as Kasimpasa cruised to a 2-0 win over Karabukspor.

Unstoppable Trezeguet, Mensah propel Kasimpasa to victory

After a goalless affair in the first half, Trezeguet broke the deadlock - his third consecutive and 11th strike in 27 league appearances this term - in the 55th minute to fire the hosts in front in the Turkish top-flight.

Ten minutes later, Mbaye Diagne set up Mensah whose brilliant acrobatic effort sealed the Apaches' 11th victory of the season.



GOLAZOOO ! Bernard Mensah'dan harika vole ! dk'66

Kasımpaşaspor 2-0 Karabükspor pic.twitter.com/f41T1aBlRv

— GOLAZOOO! (@GOLAZOOOVidsx) April 14, 2018

The Ghana midfielder has now notched four goals in 26 league games this term.

Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo was in action for entire duration for Kemal Ozdes' side while compatriot Emem Eduok was an unused substitute.

Kasimpasa are eighth in the log after garnering 40 points from 29 games - 14 points adrift of the Uefa Europa League zone.