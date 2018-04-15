Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Bidvest Wits: The Brazilians outsmart the Clever Boys to continue PSL title surge

Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their advantage at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) log thanks to two first half goals by Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Bidvest Wits: The Brazilians outsmart the Clever Boys to continue their PSL title surge

Masandawana looked to exact revenge against Bidvest Wits , a side who previously pipped Sundowns to the post in last season’s title chase. But this time around, Wits and Sundowns were enjoying contrasting fortunes and had completely different ambitions going into the game.

Nonetheless, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane named a strong starting XI with Gaston Sirino expected to be the playmaker in midfield with former Student, Vilakazi partnering up with club top scorer Percy Tau and Themba Zwane in attack.

Mosimane though, would hope to neutralise the attacking threat of Lehlohonolo Majoro who would be a real threat upfront especially with Daine Klate feeding him through with his deadly balls.

As expected Sundowns were a confident bunch going into the game following victory over Baroka, and it was that confidence which showed itself on the field of play. Tebogo Langerman had a glorious chance early on to open the scoring, but the full-back’s shot flew well over the crossbar.

Sundowns were cutting the Wits defence to shreds and should have opened the scoring when Vilakazi found himself with just the keeper to beat after being played through by a superb diagonal pass by Tau. But the 28-year-old could not find a way past Darren Keet who made a fantastic save with his feet to keep the score level.

Although, Sundowns were dictating the tempo and possession, Sundowns could not find a way past a resolute Wits defence. That was until the 20-minute mark when their resistance was eventually breached. Tau stole the ball off a Wits midfielder before playing a stunning ball through to Zwane who made no mistake as he slotted the ball past Keet, sending the home crowd into rapture.

At the other end, Majoro had a rare opportunity going, but his curling effort was comfortably saved by Denis Onyango at the near post. While Wits began to come back into the game ever so slightly, on the 35th minute they were caught out yet again by the scintillating Sundowns front three.

Tau again turned provider as he played Vilakazi through on goal, and this time ‘Vila’ made no mistake as he put the ball through Keet’s legs, doubling Sundowns’ advantage going into the half-time interval.

Sundowns resumed the second half from where they left off in the first, and despite Hunt’s decision to withdraw Klate and Phumlani Ntshangase the playmaking ability of Sirino and Tau was telling as they Wits on their toes. The Clever Boys pushed men up the field in search of goal, and this saw Sundowns opt to play the quick ball over the top for Tau to run onto.

As the game progressed the clash was becoming a rather tempestuous affair with tackles flying in. Sundowns coach Mosimane opted to remove Vilakazi just before the hour mark and minutes later his replacement Thapelo Morena came within a whisker of improving their lead, but Keet again came to the rescue as he made a point blank save.

In an effort to change things up, Hunt with his final throw of the dice roped in the more physically imposing Eleazar Rodgers for Majoro. The change did little to spark new life into the Wits attack as Sundowns looked firm at the back and impressive going forward.

Morena was proving to be a real danger as he relished the opportunity to be playing in a more advanced role, and with 10 minutes to go he had another opportunity to kill the game off as a contest. Morena ran through on goal before beating the goalkeeper, but he was denied a sure goal by a sensational last-ditch tackle by Edwin Gyimah.

Meanwhile, in the other of the 18:00 pm kick off, Free State Stars and Bloemfontein Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw in the Free State Derby. The game was a tightly fought encounter and fans in Bethlehem needed to wait until the second half to see the game spark into life.

Stars’ Goodman Dlamini found the back of the net five minutes after the restart before Phunya Sele Sele’s lethal marksman Victor Letsoalo found the back of the net minutes later. While both sides tried to find a winner, it was not coming as they shared the spoils, meaning that Luc Eymael’s men in particular continued their winless run in the league.