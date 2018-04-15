A late goal by Zoo Kericho condemned AFC Leopards to a second successive draw in the Kenyan Premier League.

AFC Leopards 2-2 Zoo Kericho: Late goal denies Ingwe at Machakos

Coach Dennis Kitambi was aiming at getting his first win in three matches, selecting a relatively stronger squad that included Marvin Nabwire, Ezekiel Odera and Whyvonne Isuza.

After a balanced twenty minutes, Brian Marita got the better off his marker and on several occasions, found himself in a perfect position to give his team something, but luck was not on his side.

His resilience, however, paid dividends in the 25th minute; a long pass caught Zoo defenders off guard, and the former Western Stima man managed to reach the ball only for goalkeeper Samwel Koko to bring him down.

Former Western Stima striker Ezekiel Odera rose for the occasion, placing the ball way past the custodian to give his side a deserved lead. The lead lasted for only six minutes as the visitors hit back. Nicholas Kipkirui was fed the ball in a good position, but managed to get a way a shot.

Despite the fact that the shot looked harmless, it bounced awkwardly in front of Jairus Adira, who failed to get hold of it. With about four minutes to the break, Leopards forced their visitors into making mistakes, and captain Jackson Ligare kept them in the game after clearing a goal bound effort.

After the break, Ingwe came back stronger and in the 49th minute, they won a free-kick about 45 yards from the goal, but he missed the target by inches. In the 61st minute, Zoo defense was caught napping and the ball found its way to Whyvonne Isuza, but his weak effort could not beat the goalkeeper.

Fifteen minutes later, the former Mathare United man could not do the same mistake, this time round receiving the ball just around the eighteen yard area, and he curled it past Koko to give Ingwe a 2-1 lead.

Zoo never gave up and its efforts was rewarded in the stoppages, as captain Ligare nodded in the equalizer from a free-kick, following a foul committed by Baker Lukooya.

The result means Leopards has collected just two points from their last three matches.

AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika , Robinson Kamura, Dennis Shikhayi, Duncan Otieno, Baker Lukooya, Jaferry Odeny, Brian Marita, Michael Kibwage, Whyvonne Isuza, Marvin Omondi, Ezekiel Odera (Ezekiel Otuoma).

Subs: Owade Ezekiel, Majid Victor, Yusuf Mainge, Joseph Kuria, Henry Uche and Oburu Vincent.

Zoo Kericho XI: Samwel Koko, Johnstone Ligare, Sabiri Sindani, Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Otieno, Kepha Ondati, Danson Chetambe, Derrick Anami (Geoffrey Gichana), Michael Madoya, Nicholas Kipkirui (Dominic Kiprono).

Subs: Vincent Misikhu, Stanlaus Akiya, Gideon Kibet, Leonard Mmata and Selenga Mangili.