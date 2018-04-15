Barcelona have made La Liga history, with a 2-1 victory over Valencia seeing them stretch their record-breaking unbeaten run to 39 games.

Suarez and Coutinho see Barcelona to La Liga history

Ernesto Valverde’s side entered the meeting with Los Che having matched the historic sequence of Real Sociedad’s legendary side who went 38 matches without a defeat in 1979 and 1980.

Barca’s class of 2017-18 now stand alone at the pinnacle of Spanish football, with domestic dominance being secured in some style.

A seven-game unbeaten run at the end of last season was not enough to see them pip Clasico rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga crown, but it did provide a platform on which to build.

A change in the dugout has made little impact at Camp Nou, with Valverde having picked up the baton dropped by Luis Enrique and run with it.

His side have yet to come unstuck in league action this term, with 32 games now safely negotiated.

The latest of those saw them overcome Valencia on home soil, with Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti getting the goals.

January signing Philippe Coutinho also starred for the Blaugrana, providing the assists for both efforts on the day.

Barca are now 14 points clear at the top of the table, ahead of a Sunday outing for closest challengers Atletico Madrid, and are edging their way ever closer to another title triumph.

It remains to be seen whether they can navigate the entire campaign without suffering defeat, but they have already re-written the history books and can be rightly proud of their efforts.

A remarkable run of form means that you have to turn the clock back to April 8, 2017 to find the last time all-conquering Barca came away with nothing in a La Liga fixture.