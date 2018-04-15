Jordan Ayew returned to help Swansea City secure a 1-1 draw against Everton in Saturday's English Premier League fixture at the Liberty Stadium.

Returning Jordan Ayew rescues Swansea City vs. Everton

The former Aston Villa forward had missed the Swans' defeats to Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion stalemate while serving a three-match suspension for his expulsion in their goalless stalemate with Huddersfield on March 10.

Alongside elder brother Andre, Jordan was restored to lead the attack against the Toffees and his seventh league goal of the season ensured Carlos Carvalhal's side earned a share of the spoils.

With few minutes before the first-half break, Kyle Naughton's own goal had seen the hosts fall behind but, in the 71st minute, the Ghana striker benefitted from a lovely assist from Tom Carroll to level matters.

The solitary point picked against a lacklustre Everton side saw the south Wales outfit drop to 17th in the log, no thanks to the maximum points picked by fellow relegation fighters Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace.

However, Swansea, now with 33 points from as many games, are five points clear of third-bottom Southampton - with five games left of the 2017-18 English top-flight season.

And Carvalhal will be looking forward to another sensational display from his talismanic striker when they test runaway league leaders Manchester City for might in their next league outing.