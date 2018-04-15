Mohamed Salah starts for Liverpool as they look to cement their top-four spot against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool team news: Salah starts and Henderson returns against Bournemouth

The Egyptian has been named in a strong Reds line-up, which shows just one change from their Champions League win at Manchester City on Tuesday.

Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane will spearhead the attack, the only alteration seeing captain Jordan Henderson replace James Milner in midfield.

Jurgen Klopp had been tipped to make significant changes, but a growing injury list and a desire to see off Chelsea for a Champions League qualification spot means he has gone close to full strength.

The Liverpool boss is without Adam Lallana, Emre Can, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, while Nathaniel Clyne complained of a muscle problem in training earlier this week.

Liverpool can move 10 points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea with a win, while Salah needs just one goal to register 40 for the campaign in all competitions.

The Reds won 4-0 when the sides met at Bournemouth in December.

Liverpool team: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Mané, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Mignolet, Moreno, Milner, Klavan, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn.

Bournemouth team: Begovic, Francis, S Cook, Ake, Daniels, Gosling, L Cook, Fraser, Ibe, Defoe, King.

Subs: Boruc, Simpson, Smith, Surman, Pugh, Mousset, Wilson.