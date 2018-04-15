Nakumatt FC kicked off a new era on a positive note after holding highly rated Kariobangi Sharks to a barren draw at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machako on Saturday.

Match Report: Kariobangi Sharks 0-0 Nakumatt: The shoppers begin new life with a point

The shoppers were in an inspired mood as they begin a new season under new management following the acquisition of the club by a City politician Francis Mureithi this week.

It was former AFC Leopards goalkeeper Lukas Indeche who was called into action earlier on to deny Harrison Mwendwa who looked certain to hit the back of the net earlier on. A few minutes later it was Ovella Ochieng who used his pace well to beat Nakumatt defenders, but his cross missed the target in the danger zone.

In the 23rd minute, the settled Shoppers made their first serious attempt courtesy of Chris Thairu, but Sharks custodian Jeff Oyemba parried the ball out for a fruitless corner.

Ex-Gor Mahia winger Timonah Wanyonyi did well to play a perfect pass in the eighteen yard box to former Sofapaka man Meshack Karani, but the lanky forward could not hit the back of the net.

The miss of the season came in the 43rd minute; Erick Kapaito did well to control a Patillah Omotto pass, beat Indeche but failed to hit the back of the net.

It was more or the same in the second half, as both sides missed opportunities to seal the game.

However it is a welcome relief for Nakumatt who had lost back to back matches, and are now on their seventh point, but still bottom of the club. As for Sharks, they are now placed seventh with fourteen points.

The draw denied Sharks a chance to move to fourth on the log after jumping just a place up to eighth with 14 points.