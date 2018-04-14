Leicester City are waiting for one more week to have injured Daniel Amartey back in training.

Ghana international Amartey's Leicester injury return date rescheduled

The Ghana international has been in the treatment room since suffering the setback in a Premier League clash with Bournemouth last month.

Last week, club manager Claude Puel told a news conference that the 23-year-old is due for a comeback this week, but the gaffer's latest fitness update ahead of Saturday's league fixture with Burnley indicate that the utility man failed to return as expected.

“Amartey is coming back slowly," Puel said on Friday.

“He is always in the gym and hopefully he can come back on the pitch next week."

Amartey has missed games against West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle, and is likely to watch Saturday's clash with Burnley from the stands.

“Daniel Amartey will come back with the team in the training session next week," Puel said ahead of last week's encounter with Newcastle.

A peripheral figure at King Power Stadium this season, Amartey has made just eight league appearances, involving six starts, so far.

His limited opportunities heightened reports of an exit during the January transfer window, having been linked with the likes of Championship side Aston Villa and German Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart.

He joined the Foxes from Danish outfit FC Copenhagen in January 2016, making five outings as Leicester won the league title the following May.