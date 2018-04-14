John Obi Mikel scored his second goal in the Chinese Super League as Tianjin Teda fought back to seal a 2-1 win over Guangzhou R&F on Saturday.

Mikel Obi ends goal drought, surpasses English Premier League record

The Nigeria international who last scored a league goal in April 2017 helped his team come back from a goal deficit with his first effort of the season.

Guangzhou's Chen Zhizhao broke the deadlock eight minutes into the encounter at the Teda Stadium but the former Chelsea player restored parity for the hosts in the 27th minute.

Two minutes later, Frank Acheampong assisted Hui Jiakang for the match-winning effort that gave the Tianjin Tigers their second win of the campaign.

Mikel has now surpassed his goal record in the English Premier League - where he notched just a goal in 249 league appearances for Chelsea.

The 30-year-old who has provided two assists and a goal in six appearances this term will be aiming to maintain his form to help lift Uli Stielike's side, currently placed eighth in the league table with eight points from six games.