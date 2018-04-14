AmaZulu FC will face off with Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at the King Zwelithini Stadum on Sunday.

AmaZulu FC - Orlando Pirates Preview: Bucs look to keep title hopes alive with win in Durban

Usuthu are heading into this encounter a revived side - undefeated in their last three league games having drawn 1-1 with Bloemfontein Celtic away last weekend.

As a result, AmaZulu are placed 11th on the league standings with 32 points from 26 matches. They are five points above the relegation play-off spot and three points behind sixth-placed Cape Town City.

A victory for Usuthu over Pirates will see them move further away from the relegation zone and climb back into the top eight.

Cavin Johnson's side is averaging 1.23 goals at home having netted 16 goals from 13 matches. However, AmaZulu's defence remains a cause for concern having conceded 13 goals 13 home games.

The KwaZulu-Natal giants have scored most of their goals (37.5 percent) in the final 15 minutes of the match. They will welcome back their star attacker Siyethemba Mnguni, who missed the clash against Celtic due to suspension.





Mhlengi Cele, who has hit the back of the net six times for Usuthu this season, is the dangerman for the Durban side and he will look to play an important role in helping his team stun Bucs.

Meanwhile, Pirates saw their five-match winning streak in the league come to an end when they drew 0-0 with a resilient SuperSport United side away in midweek.





The Buccaneers remained second on the league standings with 46 points from 26 games. They are three points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's team will have to defeat AmaZulu in order to keep their hopes of winning this season's league title alive.

Having scored 16 goals in 13 away league games, Pirates are averaging 1.23 goals on the road - conceding 13 in the process. They tend to score between the 15-30 minutes and 75-90 minutes of the game this season.

Bucs are heading into this clash without any suspensions and they will look to their top scorer Luvuyo Memela, who has scored five goals in the league this season, to inspire them to victory against Usuthu.

In head-to-head stats, Pirates and AmaZulu have clashed in 54 league matches since 1985.

Bucs have recorded 23 wins compared to Usuthu's 10 victories, while 21 matches have been drawn.

The first round encounter between the two teams ended in a 1-1 stalemate at the Orlando Stadium in December 2017.