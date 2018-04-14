Daniel Cardoso: Chippa United loss was painful to everyone at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso believes the entire players have a point to prove going into Sunday's league match against Platinum Stars.

The Glamour Boys suffered their heaviest defeat in almost a decade when they went down 3-0 to Chippa United last weekend, and Cardoso admits that they have to step up to the plate in the remaining matches of the season.

He revealed that the players were as heartbroken as the club fans, but he wants the everyone associated with Chiefs to stick together and fight towards the same goal.

Talking about the emergency meeting which was called by the Amakhosi management soon after the loss to Chippa, Cardoso said it brought everyone together.

According to the club, the meeting last for five hours where certain issues, including possible changes that will take place at the end of the season were discussed.

“We have a point to prove. We were lethargic against Chippa United and as players, we need to step up our game,” Cardoso told the Amakhosi website.

“The result was not only heart-breaking for our supporters. It was heart-breaking for us as well. We felt their pain, but it is important to realise that we form one team, we need to stick together. [The meeting] brought everybody together,” he said.

Back to Sunday's match at home to Dikwena, Cardoso expects a tough match, revealing that Roger de Sa's men have nothing to prove, especially because they're fighting for survival at the bottom of the PSL log.

“They are fighting for survival. They are a good team and they will come out in an attacking mood, as they have nothing to lose, but it’s a must-win game for us. We have four league games left and we want to win all our remaining matches," continued the 29-year-old.

“We owe this to ourselves and, above all, to our supporters. We want them to feel proud of their team,” concluded Cardoso.