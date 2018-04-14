Reigning Kenyan Premier League player of the year, Michael Madoya has been handed a start as Zoo FC takes on AFC Leopards.

TEAM NEWS: KPL best player to lead Zoo FC against AFC Leopards

Madoya will be tasked with neutralizing AFC Leopards defence alongside Dennis Otieno with Nicholas Kipkirui leading the attack.

Former AF Leopards forward, Mangili Selenge will start from the bench.

Starting XI: Vincent Misikhu, Isaac Kipyegon, Dominic Okoth, Johnstone Shitote, Sammy Sindani, Dennis Otieno, Danson Namaskha, Kepha Ondati, Mike Madoya, Nicholas Kipkirui, Derrick Anami,

Reserves: Sam Koko, Akiya Munyasa, Leonard Mmata, Gideon Kibet, Geoffrey Gichana, Dominic Kiprono, Selenga Mangili.