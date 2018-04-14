Ovellah Ochieng has finally returned to Kariobangi Sharks squad set to face Nakumatt in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

TEAM NEWS: Ovella Ochieng returns to Kariobangi Sharks squad

The sensational midfielder fell out with the club early in the season, a move that saw him miss out the 10 league actions.

However, the Harambee Stars midfielder has been included in the starting lineup that will take on bottom-placed Nakumatt at the Machakos Stadium.

Kariobangi Sharks will be seeking to turn around three league match winless streak.

Duke Abuya has also recovered in time to make it to the starting line-up.

Defender Pascal Ogweno who missed a 2-2 draw with Sony Sugar last weekend on suspension has been named on the bench alongside James Mazembe.

Starting XI: John Oyemba, Bolton Omwenga, Ovella Ochieng, Duke Abuya, Eric Kapaito, Pattilah Omoto, Michael Bodo, Geoffrey Shiveka, Harrison Mwendwa, Wycliffe Otieno, Shaphan Oyugi.

Reserves: Gad Mathews, Fidel Origa, Paul Kamau, Pascal Ogweno, Francis Manoah, James Mazembe and Vincent Wasambo.