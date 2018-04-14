Reported Orlando Pirates target Brilliant Khuzwayo to assess options after leaving Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo will only speak to potential suitors at the end of the current 2017/18 season.

Reported Orlando Pirates target Brilliant Khuzwayo to assess his options after he leaves Kaizer Chiefs in July

This has been confirmed by his agent, Tim Sukazi, who is the Quality Talent (QT) Sports chief executive officer.

Khuzwayo, whose contract with Chiefs is due to expire in June, will leave the Naturena-based side after years of playing second fiddle to club captain Itumeleng Khune.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) sides Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates have been linked with the 28-year-old shot-stopper.

Recent reports have indicated Bucs could sell keeper Wayne Sandilands to Highlands Park and replace him with Khuzwayo.

City previously withdrew their interest in the talented goal-minder after the club failed to agree personal terms with Khuzwayo during the January 2018 transfer window.

Sukazi told The Citizen that his client will not sign a new deal with Amakhosi because he has made up his mind about leaving the Soweto giants.

“His contract at Kaizer Chiefs won’t be renewed, he is leaving Kaizer Chiefs, and we have informed the club formally,” Sukazi said.

“He wants to be at a place where he is going to play," he said about Khuzwayo, who is a former South Africa under-23 international.

However, the experienced business manager stated that Khuzwayo will be committed to Amakhosi in the final months of his contract.

"For now he is focused on finishing the season at Chiefs and thereafter will make the decision," Sukazi continued.

"It is only fair to the club for him to serve (until the end of the season before looking for a new team)," he concluded.

Khuzwayo joined Amakhosi from AmaZulu FC at the end of the 2011/12 season after impressing in his debut campaign in the top flight league.

The lanky goal-minder has made only two appearances in the league for Chiefs so far this season.