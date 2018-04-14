Evans Rusike has no regrets about moving to relegation threatened SuperSport United

SuperSport United forward Evans Rusike reveals that he has no regrets over his move to Tshwane.

The Zimbabwe international who joined Matsatsantsa towards the end of the January transfer window has watched on as his former side Maritzburg United have gone on to impress their peers this season with their exploits, while his current side SuperSport are struggling at the bottom of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table.

It has undoubtedly been a miraculous decline for SuperSport who less than 12 months ago were competing with the best on the African continent as they reached their maiden Caf Confederation Cup final.

Nonetheless, in spite of SuperSport’s struggles the lethal marksman maintains that he has no regrets.

“That’s how football is. When I made the switch, Maritzburg were on top and SuperSport were down there,” Rusike was quoted as saying by The Star.

“But I chose to come here because of my ambition. I am more focused here. I don’t have any regrets about this move,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rusike who was brought in as a direct replacement for the departed Jeremy Brockie has found the back of the net on one occasions and believes that he is slowly finding his feet.

“The understanding is getting there. You need time to understand players. Even at Maritzburg, it took time for me to get used to the environment,” he revealed.

“I have scored one goal here, so that’s a positive start. I take that as a positive and will build on it,” he said.

Rusike though, is no stranger to a relegation dog fight having previously been involved in a fight for survival with the Team of Choice.

“As a footballer, you have to adapt. These things happen all around the world, that players join teams in the middle of the season,” Rusike said.

“You just have to adapt and keep on pushing. Unfortunately, I came at a time when we are fighting to avoid relegation,” he explained.

“It’s been okay. As a footballer, there are challenges that you will face. Those challenges build your character,” he continued.

“This situation makes you work even harder to come out of it. We have to keep on fighting. We can’t afford to drop any points,” he concluded.