Kenyan Premier League leaders, Mathare United have a fully fit squad ready for selection ahead of Posta Rangers clash.

KPL leaders Mathare United have a full squad ready to complete the job against Posta Rangers

The 2008 champions will, for the third week running, miss the services of the goalkeeper, Wycliffe Kasaya who is nursing a broken finger.

Also out of the Sunday’s plan are long-term absentees, Roy Syamba and Abubakar Keya.

The rest of the squad are fit and ready for selection when Francis Kimanzi faces off with Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo at the Camp Toyoyo Ground.

Posta Rangers, who lost their last league outing to Zoo FC, are nine points adrift of the league leaders and any further slip up will have a huge blow to their title ambitions.

The ‘Slum Boys’ are top of the log with 23 points.