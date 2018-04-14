Mamelodi Sundowns are set to host an unpredictable Bidvest Wits on Saturday evening in a clash that could potentially represent the changing of the guard.

Mamelodi Sundowns - Bidvest Wits Preview: The Brazilians look to teach the Students a stern lesson

Following Sundowns’ recent victory against Baroka and Pirates’ slip-up against SuperSport United, Masandawana are in pole position to reclaim South African football’s most prestigious crown. The Tshwane-based outfit currently hold a three-point lead over the Sea Robbers and victory against the Students will go a long way to consolidating their position at the top with only a few games left in the 2017/2018 league campaign.

However, it almost certainly won’t be a walk in the park for the former Caf Champions League winners as Gavin Hunt will hate nothing more than giving away the trophy they worked so hard to claim just over a year ago to one of his closest rivals.

But if form is anything to go by then it will be Sundowns walking away with the three points. The Brazilians are currently unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions, and while the Clever Boys were able to creep back into the top half of the table, they have only won one of their last six games which will raise many eyebrows

Nonetheless, Wits do have the quality to upset the apple cart with players such as former Sundowns star Elias Pelembe and Lehlohonolo Majoro within their ranks, but one player who could have a big role to play on the night on the side of Sundowns is Sibusiso Vilakazi.

The 28-year-old undoubtedly made his name with Wits but was unable to get his hands on the elusive league crown, only to witness Wits pip Sundowns to the post only months after joining Pitso Mosimane’s men.

This only adds to the motivation and proverbial fire within the attacker’s belly and while eyes will surely be on top scorer Percy Tay who scored his 11th goal of the season against Bakgaga, ‘Vila’ as he is affectionately known could have a decisive role to play upfront.

While football is not won on paper and statistics may matter little especially when going into such a massive encounter, fans at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium will be aware of Sundowns’ record in this fixture.

Previously in 27 meetings, Sundowns have been victorious on 16 occasions while Wits have won just seven. But while the most recent meeting between the two sides ended in favour of Sundowns, last season’s clash which proved decisive in the league race as Wits ran out victorious, will still be fresh in the minds of all the Sundowns players who were present, adding to the spice.

Nevertheless, with two side’s competing with completely contrasting goals and ambitions on the line, fans are likely to be treated to a spectacle in Tshwane.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the country Free State Stars will be hoping to return to winning ways and continue their impressive season as they host Bloemfontein Celtic in the Free State Derby.

Ea Lla Koto have experienced a recent slump, but with Phunya Sele Sele struggling to get back into the top eight, Luc Eymael’s men will favour their chances in Bethlehem.