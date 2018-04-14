Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Themba Zwane has refuted Pitso Mosimane's claims that a certain PSL coach is trying to lure him away from the club.

Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane denies being called by a PSL coach as claimed by Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane revealed earlier this week that a coach from a big club, making it clear that it wasn't Steve Komphela, had been calling the 28-year-old on a regular basis.

However, he said he wouldn't expose the said coach as he was very close to him, and that he wouldn't reveal his name so as to protect him.

Zwane though, said he doesn't remember having that conversation with his coach, before making it clear that he hasn't been called by anyone.

The South Africa international's future was once the subject of speculation as he was fast approaching the final months of his contract with Sundowns.

Nonetheless, the Brazilians managed to convince him to stay and the player signed a three-year contract towards the end of the year.

“You know to be honest, I don't remember saying that to him [Mosimane],” Zwane told the media.

“I don't know what it is happening. I don't know what is going on,” he said.

Pressed for a straight answer, Zwane denied that anyone has calling him: “No [no one has been calling].”

It remains to be seen if Zwane's comments would force Mosimane to clear the air and reveal the name of the said coach in an attempt to support his claims.

When Mosimane made these claims, he was visibly not happy, especially after he was previously accused of attempting to poach both Aubrey Ngoma and Lebogang Manyama by Cape Town City last year.

At the time, City said Mosimane had been in contact with the two players without following proper procedures.

Ngoma later linked up with Mosimane at Sundowns, while Manyama moved to Turkey to join Konyaspor .