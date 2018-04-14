Kariobangi Sharks will face a struggling Nakumatt FC with high hopes of ending a three-match winless run in the Kenyan Premier League.

Can Kariobangi Sharks end three-match win-less run as they face a struggling Nakumatt?

Despite the poor recent run of form, Sharks go into the Saturday’s tie with an edge over Nakumatt who are currently bottom in the league.

Sharks, who finished third last season, head to the match in ninth place knowing too well that a win will shoot them to fourth place and just a point behind AFC Leopards who will step to the pitch immediately after at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The last meeting between the two sides at the same venue in the league last year ended in favour of the Sharks, Masoud Juma grabbing the all-important goal that earned us the win.

But Nakumatt may take solace from the fact that Masoud has since left the side for greener pasture in South Africa.

Sharks may also be wary of Nakumatt who are going all out to impress the new owner after the club was bought by city politician, Francis Mureithi.

Nakumatt have only picked one win in a 1-0 victory over Nzoia Sugar on February 17. Before that, the only other ‘good’ result was a 3-3 draw with against Thika United at the Ruaraka Ground on February 10.

But one might argue, the poor results were brought about by the low morale in the camp with Nakumatt players going for months without pay. All that could be a thing of the past with the new management in place.