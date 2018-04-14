Ulinzi Stars have received a boost as they prepare to face Thika United in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Kelvin Amwayi returns for Ulinzi Stars ahead of Thika United clash

Kelvin Amwayi will boost head coach Dunstan Nyaudo’s options ahead of the Thika United game after returning to training from a knee injury sustained in the run up to the game against Kariobangi Sharks at the end of March.

The winger returned to training earlier in the week and even featured in the friendly against Kenya U-20 at Afraha Stadium on Wednesday, April 11, which ended 1-1.

According to team doctor John Imboywa, the winger has trained well and should be available for selection in the game. Omar Mbongi is however, still out injured and the clash comes too soon for him.

“Amwayi is training well and no longer feels the pain in his knee. He has stabilized and should the coach wish to use him in the game, he is available. That means we only have Mbongi on the injury list,” Imboywa told the club’s official website.

Meanwhile, Oliver Ruto has shaken off an injury scare from the midweek friendly game and will also be available for selection.