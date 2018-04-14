Nidzam starts on the right foot, TFC back to winning ways

The first of three days of action in the Super League round six saw one home win and one away win, with seven goals being scored in both matches.

Nidzam Adha was put back in charge of Kedah and despite missing the services of playmaker Liridon Krasniqi, led his side to a comprehensive 4-0 win over Selangor at Darul Aman Stadium. Another import in Pablo Pallares was only left on the bench but Nidzam's decision proved to be a right one.

The Red Eagles scored twice in each half, illuminating the opening half with strikes at the start and just before the half time break. Syazwan Zainon got the ball rolling in the 4th minute before Sandro da Silva added another in the 45th minute.

The Brazilian added to his tally in the 65th minute and Akram Mahinan capped a wonderful performance with the fourth goal, five minutes before the 90 minutes were up. The win takes Kedah up to fifth place in the standings, three points behind Johor Darul Ta'zim who play their match today.

In the other Friday night match, Terengganu defeated Melaka United 3-0 away in a match played at Hang Jebat Stadium. A Tchetche Kipre goal in the first half gave the away side the lead but it was nervy match that was only settled late in the second half.

In their desperation to find the equaliser, Melaka gave Irfan Bakti's boys the chance to go up the other end and increase their lead. Kipre grabbed another in the 74th minute while Lee Tuck also got into the act in the 80th minute to seal a good win for the visitors.

After losing their last two matches in the league and the FA Cup, Terengganu are finally back into winning ways as they moved up to second spot in the league table, before the commencement of the other matches. With this loss, Melaka remains in mid-table, with nine points.

Win a trip to watch Liverpool LIVE at Anfield. Click here to know more.