Aston Villa and Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak guaranteed their place in the Championship play-offs with a battling 1-0 home win over Leeds United on Friday.

Socceroos Watch: Mile Jedinak secures Championship play-off spot with Aston Villa

Lewis Grabban scored the only goal at Villa Park as Steve Bruce's team moved to within two points of the automatic promotion places and established an unassailable cushion over seventh-place Middlesbrough.

Grabban headed Villa into the lead in the 29th minute, directing a finely floated left-wing centre from Jack Grealish back across goal to beat Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The visitors fought back after the interval but Paul Heckingbottom's men could not find a way to beat Villa keeper Sam Johnstone, who kept a clean sheet in a home win for the third time in succession.

Jedinak played the entire match and started at centre back where he's played a number of games for the club this season in the absence of John Terry.

The 33-year-old, who has been in and out of the Villa squad this season, won 10 of his 14 duels and ended with a passing accuracy of 63 percent as he edges closer to a Premier League return.

Jedinak spent a number of seasons in England's top flight with Crystal Palace before moving to Villa in 2016.