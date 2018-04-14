Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito is hoping to claim full points when they play host to Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Dreams FC eyeing home success against giants Kotoko in Ghana Premier League

Dreams conceded a bitter goalless draw at home in Dawu against debutants Karela United, which the coach doesn’t want to relive.

“It is going to be a special match only because Kotoko is one of the top clubs in the country," Zito said, as reported by his club's official website.

"But heading into the game, the goal is to get three points, so I would say it is like any other normal match.

“The other motivation for this match is that we have pledged to make the Theatre of Dreams a lion’s den for any club that’s visits.

"Karela came and secured a draw and that has pushed us even more to get those three points against Kotoko.

“I want everyone to remain calm as there’s no cause for alarm. We are on course and we will do our best.

"We are still adopting; some of the players have adopted but others are still adopting.”

Dreams, who are on their second campaign in the elite division, currently hold the eighth spot while Kotoko lie fourth on the table.