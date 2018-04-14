Wood embraces clash with former EPL club

New Zealand striker Chris Wood will have no divided loyalties when his Burnley side host Leicester City in a crunch English Premier League fixture.

The Clarets go into Saturday's clash sitting in seventh place in the table, six points ahead of Leicester.

A nine-point advantage with five games to go would make them red-hot favourites to bring European football to Turf Moor for the first time in half a century.

Striker Wood has been a big factor in their current form, scoring four goals in as many games - all of which Burnley have won - since returning from a knee injury.

The 26-year-old spent two and a half seasons with Leicester between January 2013 and the summer of 2015, when a lack of games prompted him to leave for Leeds.

"I've got no loyalties to them any more so hopefully we'll have a good weekend," he told Press Association Sport.

Wood should be able to offer Burnley's defenders some tips on how to stop Leicester's main threat, Jamie Vardy, having studied the England man closely when they were team-mates.

"He's a great player. I was fortunate enough to learn off him quite close. He scores lots of goals, he runs in behind, he works hard and he's got bags of pace, which unfortunately I don't have.

"I'd love if I did have his pace, then I'd be a very good striker, but I have to do different movements to work a way in. He's a good player but we'll hopefully nullify him at the weekend."

Wood knows there will be huge hype around the game but the mantra inside the Clarets camp remains very much business as usual.

"It's one of those games everybody from the outside will look at, saying it'll be a big match, but for us it's just another one on the way to the end of the season," he said.

"This one's no bigger than one, two, three weeks' time, whoever we face. Whatever happens on Saturday, it's still in our hands."

After last week's results, when Burnley beat Watford and Leicester lost to Newcastle, seventh place is rapidly looking like the Clarets' to lose.