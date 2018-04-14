Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has sent a message to Roma ahead of their meeting in the semi-final of the Uefa Champions League.

Mohamed Salah sends message to Roma after Uefa Champions League draw

The Reds were pitched against the Stadio Olimpico outfit for a place in the final of the elite European competition while Real Madrid trade tackles with Bayern Munich in the other fixture.

Jurgen Klopp's side will welcome Eusebio Di Francesco’s men to Anfield for the first leg of the encounter on April 24 before travelling to the Italian capital a week later.

And the Italian outfit are eager to meet their former attacker who has scored eight goals in the 10 appearances in the Champions League this campaign.