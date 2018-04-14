Tigres fell short in a top-of-the table clash with Toluca last weekend, and will try to bounce back Saturday when they host Cruz Azul.

Tigres vs. Cruz Azul: TV channel, live stream, team news, kickoff time, & match preview

The defending champions fell 1-0 to the Red Devils at the Estadio Nemesio Diez, dropping down to fourth place in the process.

Facing a wounded giant like Tigres is a daunting prospect for Cruz Azul, which badly needs a win at the Estadio Universitario, known as El Volcan, to keep its season alive.

Sitting in 14th place, Pedro Caixinha's men are just three points outside the playoff positions, but they must leapfrog six teams to get into the Liguilla spots.

Game

Tigres vs. Cruz Azul

Date

Saturday, April 14

Time

8 p.m. ET

Stream (US only)

fuboTV (7-day free trial)



Squads & Team News

Position Tigres players

Goalkeepers

Guzman, Fernandez, Ortega

Defenders

Kolodziejczak, Ayala, Juninho, Meza, Torres Nilo, Acosta, Jimenez, Estrada, Rodriguez

Midfielders

Carioca, Duenas, J. Torres, Vasquez, R. Torres, Zelarayan, Aquino, Alvarez, Sosa, Damm

Forwards

Valencia, Gignac, Vargas



Jose Torres is continuing his recovery from a muscle injury, while defender Hugo Ayala is questionable with a right hip bruise.

Potential starting XI: Guzman; Rodriguez, Ayala, Juninho, Torres Nilo; Sosa, Carioca, Duenas, Aquino; Valencia, Gignac

Position Cruz Azul players

Goalkeepers

Corona, Allison

Defenders

Roco, Dominguez, Velazquez, Flores, Aldreta, Maduena, J. Silva

Midfielders

F. Silva, Salas, Montoya, Rodriguez, Cota, Baca, Pena

Forwards

Cauteruccio, Fierro, Mena, Mendez, Zuniga



Javier Salas was given a red card in last weekend's game against Lobos BUAP but had his suspension overturned by the disciplinary committee. Walter Montoya is a doubt with a groin injury.

Potential starting XI: Corona; Flores, Roco, Dominguez, Aldrete; Rodriguez, Baca, Mena, Mendez; Pena; Cauteruccio

Betting & Match Odds

Tigres are the favorites to win the match with dabblebet pricing it at 4/5. Cruz Azul are rated 10/3 to get the road win and a draw is available at 23/10.

Game Preview

It's now or never if Cruz Azul is going to save its season, but the Estadio Universitario is not the ideal location for an away team in desperate need of three points.

Pedro Caixinha's men picked up a much-needed three points in a 1-0 win over Lobos BUAP last weekend, but Saturday will bring a considerably more difficult task in the form of Tigres.

The defending champions were frustrated last weekend in a 1-0 defeat at first-place Toluca, despite controlling most of the game.

The defeat sent Tigres down into fourth place, and Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti's side will be hoping for a bounce-back performance against Cruz Azul.

Tigres have won six and drawn one of their last seven home matches, meaning a win for La Maquina appears an unlikely prospect.