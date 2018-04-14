Isco branded a journalist "shameful" for his coverage of Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final win over Juventus.

Isco slams 'shameful' journalist for Madrid-Juventus robbery accusations

The Madrid star was angered by Spanish radio and television presenter Juanma Castano describing the European champions' controversial elimination of Juve on Wednesday as "a scandal" and "a robbery", following a late penalty given in Lucas Vazquez's favour at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The kick was converted by Cristiano Ronaldo past Wojcech Sczeszny in the Juve net, as Gianluigi Buffon was red-carded for his protests to referee Michael Oliver after the decision was made.

That strike meant Madrid advanced 4-3 on aggregate, cutting short a stirring comeback by the Serie A holders at the Bernabeu.