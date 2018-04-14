Akwa United's Gabriel Okechukwu confirms Rivers United supremacy

Akwa United's Gabriel Okechukwu acknowledges that his side's performance was below par after their 2-0 loss to Rivers United in Thursday's top-flight encounter in Port Harcourt.

Goals from Emeka Ogbugh and Malachy Ohawume ensured that the Promise Keepers suffered their fifth league defeat this season at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

And the Super Eagles forward, who is unhappy about their loss, expects them to recover in time for their crucial Wednesday's Caf Confederation Cup playoff return leg tie with Al-Hilal.

"It wasn't a bad game but I must admit that the better side won," Okechukwu told media.

"We were not at our best and made many mistakes during the match. It is sad we lost but I think that we have to go back home and make corrections in preparation for our next match.

"We have a lot to put right from our loss in Sudan and till this game [against Rivers United]. We have to go back to start all over again and watch the tapes and effect the corrections.

"I believe that by the time we come back together after seeing the tapes of those matches for Wednesday match [against Al-Hilal], we are going to make everything possible."