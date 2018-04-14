Stanley Eguma hails hard-fighting Rivers United for Akwa United win

Stanley Eguma has praised his players for the way they fought to secure a 2-0 win over Akwa United in a rescheduled Nigerian top-flight encounter on Thursday.

Emeka Ogbugh's 31st-minute strike from the spot and Malachy Ohawume's 82nd-minute header helped the Pride of Rivers pipped Abdu Maikaba's men to earn their seventh win this season.

And the gaffer, who cherished the victory, is pleased with the progress of the team, while he urges them to work hard in the bid to improve upon their performance.

“It was a good match because we scored two goals and won the match," Eguma told media.

“It was no mean feat [defeating Akwa United] as the fixtures have been so tight for us this time around as we have played four matches in just two weeks.

“I must commend the players’ efforts despite the fatigue and I feel there is an improvement in the team, especially in the area of goal scoring. I think we can continue to work hard and get better."

Eguma further feels the win will raise their confidence level as he is hopeful they can claim a victory over Nasarawa United when they meet in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

"We had this victory because it is going to propel us ahead of our next match against Nasarawa United. They are a good side and not a pushover if you look at their performances in recent time.

"We must not underrate them and must work very hard to ensure they will the needed victory ensure they do not cause any upset against us."

Rivers United are now fifth on the log with 23 points from 16 matches and they would seek a back-to-back home win when they welcome Nasarawa United on Sunday.