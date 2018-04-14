Nasarawa United win is a 'psychological boost' for MFM - Fidelis Ilechukwu

Fidelis Ilechukwu believes MFM FC were psychologically boosted by their 2-1 win over Nasarawa United in a rescheduled Nigerian top-flight encounter on Thursday.

First-half goals from Udeh Zinte and Emiloju Julius were all the Olukoya Boys needed to silence Kabiru Dogo's men at the Agege Stadium.

And Ilechukwu, who was elated by the win, reflected on their shock 1-0 Caf Confederation Cup home loss to Djoliba, but he is confident they can overturn their deficit in Bamako.

"It was a good game but I think Nasarawa United were better in the second half," Ilechukwu told media.

"We thank God for the victory because after we lost at home to Djoliba, my players were really down psychologically.

"Djoliba loss was a big setback for us because it has been a long time we lost at home - that's like in over 50 games. It is not easy but I know what I did to psyche them up.

"We are always positive and always hope for a good outcome in every game. "But I believe the win is a psychological boost as we hope that we could get a good result in our next match."

With the win, MFM FC are 10th with 22 points from 14 games and they would travel to Bamako, Mali to face Djoliba in their bid for a Caf Confederation Cup group phase qualification.