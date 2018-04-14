Nasarawa United’s Kabiru Dogo hurt by MFM defeat

Nasarawa United head coach, Kabiru Dogo has blamed his players’ slow start for their 2-1 defeat to MFM FC in Thursday's rescheduled NPFL clash.

Two quickfire goals from the Olukoya Boys in the sixth and ninth minutes through Udeh Zinte and Julius Emiloju gave the hosts early advantage at the Agege Stadium while the Solid Miners’ 74th minute strike through Ikechukwu Nwani turned out to be a mere consolation.

The tactician said that they had planned to secure at least a point from their away game with MFM but that his players’ momentary loss of concentration in the early minutes of the tie was responsible for their ninth loss of the season.

“I must say that in everything we still have to give thanks to the Almighty God for keeping us alive because irrespective of the result, we were able to play a game without injuries and we were also not disgraced,” Dogo told Goal.

“This was a match we ought to have got a positive result but we lost it because of the way we started the game. We conceded a penalty kick when we were still trying to adapt to the game and we let in another almost immediately after then.

“Their two early goals destabilised us and by the time we would recover, the game had long gone and we had to settle for this result. It wasn’t the result we left Lafia for and we are going to do a review of the match before our next game."

However, the former ABS handler charged his players to learn from their defeat to MFM and go all out for a good result when trade tackles with Rivers United on Sunday in Port Harcourt knowing that another setback could take them to the relegation zone.

“We must brace ourselves up and try to avoid another defeat this weekend against Rivers United. I said it after our last game with Katsina United that a win from that tie was very crucial knowing that we have two double away matches to prosecute," he continued.

“We must go to Port Harcourt with high expectations knowing that another loss won’t help us in the league table. I have told them that there mustn’t be a repeat of our unimpressive start in Lagos when we face Rivers United, who are another tough side."